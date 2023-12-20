HC directs Telangana govt to set up sanitary napkin vending machines in all junior colleges

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all government junior colleges across Telangana. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, also directed the government to submit a compliance report within the next three months.

The bench, which converted a news report on protests at Government Junior College, Saroornagar — where one defunct toilet served 700 girls — into a PIL, expressed displeasure over the government pleaders and special government pleaders repeatedly making excuses in PILs and writ petitions, specifically blaming changes in the government for delays in resolving the issue.

CJ Aradhe said: “Construction of toilets in government junior colleges has nothing to do with the change in government. This is not a policy decision. How much time will you take for constructing toilets? Do you require 20 years to build a toilet?”

Earlier, the bench had directed the state government to ensure the construction of sufficient toilets in Saroornagar College. Although the initial order was specific to Saroornagar College, the CJ later extended it to all government junior colleges.

The commissioner of the Intermediate Board filed a counter-affidavit, stating that the government had sanctioned Rs 10.256 crore for the construction of toilets in 41 government junior colleges in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Additionally, Rs 27.55 crore was also allocated for the construction of 599 toilet blocks in 300 government junior colleges statewide. The court adjourned the PIL for three months.

