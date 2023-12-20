TS sees 40% rise in cyber crime, cheating cases: SCRB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time since the formation of Telangana, the state recorded more than 40% increase in cyber crimes, economic offences and cheating cases, according to the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB). A report — titled Crime in Telangana–2022 — compiled by CID ADGP Mahesh Bhagwat was released by DGP Ravi Gupta on Tuesday.

According to the report, cybercrime has increased by 48.47% in 2022. This includes various forms of online fraud, hacking, identity theft, and other digital offences. Another area of great concern highlighted in the report is economic offences, which have surged by 41.37%. These offences comprise fraudulent practices such as money laundering, embezzlement and financial scams. Cheating cases have also experienced an upturn (43.30%). This category contains deceitful practices, such as cheating in examinations, matrimonial fraud, and other instances of dishonesty aimed at personal gain.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh said, “Such valuable information not only aids law enforcement authorities in crafting effective strategies for crime prevention but also serves as a catalyst for informed discussions and debates on matters of public safety. The commitment to transparency and the proactive sharing of crime statistics is commendable, as they empower various stakeholders, including policymakers, administrator researchers, media, NGOs, and the general public, to contribute meaningfully to the discourse on crime and safety.”

