Telangana ready to contain spread of JN.1 variant, Health Minister tells Centre

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha participated in a video conference chaired by his central counterpart Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. The minister discussed measures being taken to contain the spread of the JN-1 variant in the state of Telangana.

As per a bulletin issued by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, there are 14 active cases in Telangana.

While Hyderabad reported 13 cases in the last seven days, Karimnagar reported one. As many as 538 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday.

In view of the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, several hospitals in the city have taken precautionary measures. Gandhi Hospital officials said that they are prepared for a surge in Covid cases. A 20-bed isolation facility was set up at Fever Hospital. Adequate supply of oxygen, PPE kits and N95 face masks have been kept ready.

Dr Ravinder Naik appointed in-charge DPH

Dr Ravinder Naik was appointed as the in-charge Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Hyderabad. Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

Dr Naik previously held the post of Additional Director (Leprosy) at the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

