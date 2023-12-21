Will work towards development of Pochampally: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : President Droupadi Murmu commended the efforts put in by Pochampally Ikat weavers in the handloom sector, appreciating them for passing on the art to the next generation. Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), government whip Birla Ailaiah, central textile secretary Rachna Shah, state handloom secretary Alugu Varshina, and collector Hanumanthu Jandage welcomed the President during her visit to the Bhoodan Pochampally town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri dstrict on Wednesday as part of her annual southern sojourn.

The President began her visit by inspecting the production control units at the Sri Ranjan Silk Industry. She then explored the theme pavilion showcasing products that are exclusively made in Telangana and examined handloom stalls. President Murmu visited the Acharya Vinoba Bhave Bhawan and paid respects to Vinoba Bhave’s portrait, viewed a photo exhibition on his life, and observed women spinning yarn with looms. Vinoba Bhave was known for the Bhoodan movement, a voluntary land reform movement, which he had initiated in 1951 at Pochampally.

Addressing a gathering, the President expressed pleasure at being in Pochampally and emphasised the importance of the handloom sector, providing livelihoods to 35 lakh people daily. She praised the global recognition of textiles from Telangana, particularly those from Pochampally, Warangal, Gadwal, Narayanapet, and Siddipet, each with distinctive geographical indication (GI) tags.

President Murmu lauded the weavers for preserving Indian culture and congratulated Pochampally for being declared a tourist village by the UNWTO in 2021. Calling for support to government initiatives in the handloom sector, the President urged officials to identify and address challenges. She promised to bring experts to assess handloom sector performance and encouraged weavers to utilise government-provided facilities. She said that she would consider the suggestions provided by weavers and work towards the development of the region.

ACP, 2 CONSTABLES INJURED DURING PRESIDENT’S HELICOPTER LANDING

Uppal Traffic ACP Sreenivas sustained severe injuries and two constables suffered minor injuries because of carpets and chairs scattering while the helicopter of President Droupadi Murmu was landing at Pochampally on Wednesday. According to a police official, ACP Sreenivas sustained major injuries including a fracture on his left hand. ACP Sreenivas, standing on the carpet, lost his balance due to the air pressure, resulting in injuries. Two other constables also suffered minor injuries. The incident

was deemed as accidental and no case was registered.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : President Droupadi Murmu commended the efforts put in by Pochampally Ikat weavers in the handloom sector, appreciating them for passing on the art to the next generation. Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), government whip Birla Ailaiah, central textile secretary Rachna Shah, state handloom secretary Alugu Varshina, and collector Hanumanthu Jandage welcomed the President during her visit to the Bhoodan Pochampally town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri dstrict on Wednesday as part of her annual southern sojourn. The President began her visit by inspecting the production control units at the Sri Ranjan Silk Industry. She then explored the theme pavilion showcasing products that are exclusively made in Telangana and examined handloom stalls. President Murmu visited the Acharya Vinoba Bhave Bhawan and paid respects to Vinoba Bhave’s portrait, viewed a photo exhibition on his life, and observed women spinning yarn with looms. Vinoba Bhave was known for the Bhoodan movement, a voluntary land reform movement, which he had initiated in 1951 at Pochampally. Addressing a gathering, the President expressed pleasure at being in Pochampally and emphasised the importance of the handloom sector, providing livelihoods to 35 lakh people daily. She praised the global recognition of textiles from Telangana, particularly those from Pochampally, Warangal, Gadwal, Narayanapet, and Siddipet, each with distinctive geographical indication (GI) tags.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); President Murmu lauded the weavers for preserving Indian culture and congratulated Pochampally for being declared a tourist village by the UNWTO in 2021. Calling for support to government initiatives in the handloom sector, the President urged officials to identify and address challenges. She promised to bring experts to assess handloom sector performance and encouraged weavers to utilise government-provided facilities. She said that she would consider the suggestions provided by weavers and work towards the development of the region. ACP, 2 CONSTABLES INJURED DURING PRESIDENT’S HELICOPTER LANDING Uppal Traffic ACP Sreenivas sustained severe injuries and two constables suffered minor injuries because of carpets and chairs scattering while the helicopter of President Droupadi Murmu was landing at Pochampally on Wednesday. According to a police official, ACP Sreenivas sustained major injuries including a fracture on his left hand. ACP Sreenivas, standing on the carpet, lost his balance due to the air pressure, resulting in injuries. Two other constables also suffered minor injuries. The incident was deemed as accidental and no case was registered. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp