Former BRS MLAs face the heat over irregularities

HYDERABAD: Former BRS MLAs are on the edge with the authorities intensifying their investigation into allegations of irregularities in their businesses. For instance, former Armoor and Bhupalpally MLAs A Jeevan Reddy and G Venkataramana Reddy respectively are facing charges of financial misdemeanour and violation of the provisions of the Municipal Act.

The AP State Finance Corporation (APSFC) has issued notices to the family members of Jeevan Reddy, who owns the Jeevan Reddy Mall in Armoor. The former MLA’s family took about Rs 20 crore loan from a financial institution in 2017 for the mall’s construction but failed to repay it. His family owes `40 crore, including principal and interest.

The APSFC officials have issued notices to Jeevan Reddy’s wife Rajitha and pasted copies of those on the door of his house in Armoor. The corporation issued notices to him after the change of guard in the state though he defaulted on loan repayment long ago. Venkataramana Reddy is also facing allegations of constructing a building without obtaining necessary approvals.

The municipal commissioner served notices to him for constructing the building with three floors without permission under Sections 178(2), (8), and 181 of the Telangana Municipal Act 2019. The officer pasted the notices on the wall of the building under construction. With both these developments, other former MLAs are worried over the possibility of a probe into irregularities in their businesses.

The former legislators who expect the axe to fall on them are preparing to move the High Court in case action is taken against them and others are trying to request the government to be lenient by imposing fines on them.

