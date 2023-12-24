81 girls from Kakatiya University suspended from hostel for ragging

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: 81 female students from the School of Economics, commerce, and Zoology departments at the Kakatiya University (KU) were suspended from their hostel accommodations for a week for allegedly ragging their juniors at the Padmakshi Hostel for women, situated within the campus, on Friday night.

The university’s registrar, Prof T Srinivas Rao, said that the students can attend the classes as usual and despite the severity of the incident, a decision was made not to involve the police keeping given the impact it will have on their career.

The suspended students had been ragging their juniors, who belonged to the same departments, over the past three days. However, the victims had refrained from reporting the incidents to their HoDs or other staff members.

Padmakshi Hostel is said to accommodate the highest number of female students. It is learned that Kakatiya University (KU) Registrar, Prof T Srinivas Rao, became aware of the situation on Friday night. In response, the registrar notified security guards at the hostel, members of the university’s anti-ragging committee, and the principal of the school of commerce – S Narsimha Chary.

On Saturday, both junior and senior female students were summoned to their respective departments for counseling in the presence of the anti-ragging committee members and senior professors.

