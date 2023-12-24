Home States Telangana

Deepa Dasmunshi appointed as new AICC Telangana in-charge

Published: 24th December 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Deepa Dasmunshi

Deepa Dasmunshi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Saturday replaced AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre with Deepa Dasmunshi. The decision was part of the party’s major rejig in which it changed the in-charges of various states and UTs. 

Deepa Dasmunshi was appointed the AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and was given the additional charge of Telangana. 

She played a key role in the recently concluded Telangana elections, serving as a senior election observer, moving across the state during the campaign and monitoring it from the war room. She identified and sorted out the issue of rebel candidates. 

The AICC replaced Manickam Tagore with Thakre in January 2023, following the revolt by senior Congress leaders. Thakre worked briefly in 2023 and ensured the party won the Assembly elections by spending a lot of time meeting leaders at all levels. He played a crucial role in bringing the Telangana Congress leaders together. 

Thakre told TNIE that it was the party’s practice to change in-charges after elections. He thanked all party functionaries for extending support to him.

Deepa Dasmunshi AICC Telangana in charge

