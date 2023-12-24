Telangana to introduce 5 Lakh accident insurance, app for gig workers

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the state government will introduce a Rs 5 lakh accident insurance scheme and a state-run mobile application for the benefit of gig workers, which includes cab and auto-rickshaw drivers and food delivery agents. He also promised to extend the Rs 10 lakh Aarogyasri health insurance scheme for gig workers.

The chief minister held a meeting at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds with the gig workers — an extension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting before the Assembly polls — and said the government would keep the promise given by the former party president.

During the meeting, which was attended by Professional Congress national president Praveen Chakravarthy, Revanth directed the authorities concerned to identify the food delivery agent who had died after falling from the third floor of a building while being chased by a dog and to extend financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to his family. He expressed disappointment at the erstwhile BRS government’s “inaction” over the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister promised the gig workers that the government would bring out an application on par with popular platforms to facilitate travel management, meals, and local deliveries. He also assured the gig workers that the government would consider the issues raised by them during the interaction. “Our government will act responsibly in ensuring social security. Rahul Gandhi has promised to bring a scheme to ensure the social security of workers in the unorganized sector. After studying the Act passed by the erstwhile Congress government in Rajasthan, we will introduce a similar legislation in the Assembly in the next session,” the chief minister said.

He also warned private companies against flouting the ethics in workers' and employees' management. “We will not hesitate to take action against any company, regardless of how big it is,” Revanth said.

