Ryots struggle as Trident Sugars ceases operations

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sugarcane farmers in the Zaheerabad region continue to face significant challenges, with Trident Sugar Ltd situated in the suburbs ceasing operations. As a result, farmers have been compelled to seek alternative markets for their cultivated sugarcane, often having to travel to neighbouring areas for sales.

With the Trident Sugar Factory stopping crushing sugarcane, farmers have had to redirect their produce to Ganapathi Sugars near Sangareddy and Gayatri Sugar Factory in Magi, Kamareddy district. This has led to substantial transportation costs, placing an additional burden on farmers. Sources say that approximately 8 tonnes of sugarcane has been harvested in the Zaheerabad area.

Of this, 70% need transportation to Ganapathi Sugars in Sangareddy, while the remaining 30% must be transported to Gayatri Sugars. Farmers opine that they opt to transport their crop to the Gayatri Sugar factory, which is 90 km away, rather than 120 km to Sangareddy from Nyalkal mandal.

Rajireddy, a sugarcane farmer, highlighted the financial burden faced by labourers, who charge Rs 500 per tonne for cutting sugarcane, an additional Rs 600 for transportation. Meanwhile, pending payments from the previous year’s dealings with Trident Sugar factory are yet to be received, leaving farmers under crisis. He said, “The industry owes an outstanding amount of Rs 8 crore to the farmer” and added that transportation expenses could decrease to Rs 300 per tonne if the crop is directed to the Trident industry in Zaheerabad. However, with the factory discontinuing operations, we are now facing challenges.

Local farmers recollected the establishment of the Nizam Sugar government factory in 1970 by the late Mogaligundla Baga Reddy, underscoring the significance of sugarcane as a primary crop in the region. They also highlighted the sustainability of red soil in the Zaheerabad area for the cultivation of commercial crops like potato, pepper, carrot, beetroot, cabbage and various other vegetables.

Expressing their grievances, farmers urged the Trident industry owners to either manage the factory well or sell it to someone willing to revive its operations. In the past, farmers held agitation programmes demanding their outstanding dues. They urged the government to intervene and prompt payment of dues and ensure the recommencement of industry operations at the earliest.

Additional burden

With the Trident Sugar Factory stopping crushing sugarcane, farmers in the region have had to redirect their produce to Ganapathi Sugars near Sangareddy and Gayatri Sugar Factory in Magi village of Kamareddy district. This has led to substantial transportation costs, placing an additional burden

on farmers.

