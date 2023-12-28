Praja Palana is bringing government to doorsteps of the people: CM Revanth Reddy   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the idea behind the Praja Palana was to bring the administration to the doorsteps of the people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday released the logo, poster and the government’s message for the programme at the Secretariat.

“There were barriers between the government and the people in BRS rule,” he alleged. Revanth said that the applications would be received for the six guarantees of the Congress under the Abhaya Hastam scheme between December 28 and January 6 in all the villages across the state.

“The people cannot come to Hyderabad to submit their representations at the Prajavani. That’s why the government is conducting Praja Palana in villages,” Revanth said.

Those unable to submit applications during the eight-day programme could do so later at the offices of the local MRO or the MDO, he said. All applications would be considered by the government, Revanth said, adding: “The aim is to help the helpless and needy.”

Citizens can apply for Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses and Cheyutha schemes. He said that the government was collecting details of beneficiaries within one month of coming to power.

Asked about the fate of those who do not have white ration cards, he said that the document was required to avail of government benefits. “Those who do not have white ration cards too can submit their applications,” he said. Revanth added that new ration cards would be issued as it was a continuous programme.

Alleging that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left the state finances “high and dry”, Revanth said that if misuse of funds and corruption were controlled, Telangana would become revenue surplus again. He added that the state government was also expecting financial support from the

Centre.

24K applications received during Prajavani

Stating that they received around 24,000 complaints/applications at the Prajavani programme within a short period, the chief minister said that it was an indication that the previous government was never accessible to the people. “The governance was confined to a fort in BRS rule. In contrast, this government is going to the people,” Revanth said.

“We expected a treasure trove, but the BRS government gave us empty vessels,” the chief minister remarked, indicating that the treasury was empty.

He said that the BRS government did not even utilise the matching grants provided by the Centre on various schemes. “The BRS government demolished the old buildings, which were in good condition, and constructed new buildings,” Revanth alleged and accused the previous regime of misusing public money.

KTR suffering from withdrawal symptoms

The chief minister alleged that being out of power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao was suffering from withdrawal symptoms like a person who consumes adulterated toddy. “When a drunkard faces withdrawal symptoms, he would be tied to a cot,” Revanth remarked.

Revanth made these remarks when asked about reports of some shadow teams of Rama Rao working in the government. “We have given ample time to KTR to speak and give suggestions to the government in the Assembly. Despite this, he kept talking about shadow teams,” Revanth said.

The chief minister said that no BRS MLA came in support of Rama Rao and his brother-in-law T Harish Rao in the recently concluded Assembly session. Rama Rao failed to utilise the opportunity in the Assembly and gave a PowerPoint presentation at his residence later, Revanth heckled.

Asked about Rama Rao providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to a woman who failed to get any assistance at Prajavani, the chief minister welcomed the move. “Prajavani is a successful programme as KTR, who earned Rs 1 lakh crore, gave Rs 1 lakh to a woman. A day will come when KTR will have to distribute the remaining Rs 99,999.99 crore too to the poor,” he said.

2L jobs in government sector will be filled by Dec 9, 2024

Revanth said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was expected to take a decision on the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and other members in the next four to five days. “After that, the government would appoint a new chairman and members and conduct the examinations,” the chief minister said.

He said that as assured by the Congress, two lakh jobs in the government sector would be filled by December 9, 2024.

Asked about the Group-2 examination scheduled on January 6 and 7, the CM said that the government would discuss and take a final call on it shortly. The exam was later postponed.

Revanth also said that the government anticipated that auto-rickshaw drivers would suffer after women were allowed to travel for free in RTC buses.

“That’s why the Congress manifesto assured to provide financial assistance to auto-rickshaw drivers,” he said.

Asked about the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Revanth said that the previous government used to disburse money to farmers from December 20 to March 30. “Why are BRS leaders making a hue and cry now?” he asked, assuring that all eligible farmers would get Rythu Bandhu amounts.

Asked whether the government has imposed any ceiling on Rythu Bandhu amounts, the chief minister said it would be discussed in the Assembly and a decision taken. He clarified that as of now, there was no ceiling on the amounts.

On the sinking of Medigadda piers, the chief minister said that the role of the officials and the contracting agency L&T would be known only after the probe.

‘Praja Palana’ a tactic to halt 6 guarantees, says Dasoju

Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Wednesday described that the state government’s Praja Palana programme, which was designed to receive applications from people for various schemes, as a “mere eyewash”.

Speaking to the media at the Telangana Bhavan, he contended that this “tactic” was an attempt to stall the implementation of the six guarantees that the Congress had promised to deliver to the people of Telangana.

Sravan found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for making allegations against former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the erstwhile BRS government.

Stating that Revanth’s tone and tenor were unbecoming of a chief minister, he urged the CM to refrain from making political comments during official programmes.

He accused the Congress government of deceiving the people under the guise of receiving applications for the six guarantees. He questioned the necessity of soliciting fresh applications for the ongoing schemes, citing examples such as the Aasra pension of `2,000 per month, already benefiting nearly 44 lakh people. According to Sravan, the Congress government simply needs to fulfil its assurance by doubling the amount to Rs 4,000 for existing beneficiaries.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

