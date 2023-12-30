ECI schedule for de-novo electoral rolls out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for de-novo (afresh) preparation of electoral rolls regarding November 1, 2023, as the qualifying date in respect of Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency in the Telangana Legislative Council.

The casual vacancy has occurred in Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency in the Telangana Legislative Council due to the resignation of then MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

In pursuance of Section 151A of Representation of the People Act, 1951, a by-election to the Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency is to be held within six months of the occurrence of the vacancy, latest by June 8, 2024.

The ECI has ordered de-novo preparation of electoral rolls for the constituency concerning November 1, 2023, as the qualifying date, to have a fresh electoral roll. The ECI has announced the following schedule: Public notice will be issued on December 30. The first and second re-publication of notices in newspapers will be issued on January 15 and 25, 2024. The last date of receipt of applications in Form 18 is February 6.

The period for the preparation of draft electoral rolls and printing is February 21. The draft publication of the electoral rolls is February 24. The period for filing of claims and objections is February 24, to March 14. Claims and objections will be disposed of and supplements be prepared and printed on March 29 and final publication of electoral rolls is April 4.

Form 18 in respect of graduates’ constituency has slightly been modified with effect from August 2022. The ECI made it clear that the submission of the Aadhaar number in the field provided in Form-18 by the applicant will be voluntary.

