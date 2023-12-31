Home States Telangana

Sudarshan Reddy new Telangana AG

Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The state government on Saturday appointed senior advocate A Sudarshan Reddy as the advocate general. 

Born on May 25, 1959, Sudarshan Reddy started his legal career on October 22, 1985 after completing a law degree. During his long career. he practised law in the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, City Civil Courts, and Rangareddy Courts.

His expertise spans a wide array of legal domains, including constitutional, civil, corporate, arbitration, criminal, and service laws.

In addition to his legal practice, he taught Criminal Procedure Code and Transfer of Property Act at OG College of Law, Osmania University from 1988 to 1991 while working as a part-time lecturer at the Post Graduate College of Law, Osmania University. 
 

