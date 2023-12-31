TSRTC to get 1,000 e-buses soon, starts new services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would soon flag off a new fleet of 1,000 electric buses.

The TSRTC on Saturday launched air-conditioned Rajdhani, Express and sleeper-cum-seater buses to offer enhanced commuting experience to the people.

While 50 new buses hit the roads as part of the launch of the programme, additional AC/non-AC sleeper buses, Rajdhani buses are set to ply from January 2024, and Express/Palle Velugu buses from June 2024. The new buses will cater to the needs of people from rural and far-flung areas.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad Mayor Gaddam Vijayalakshmi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy (KS Reddy), TSRTC Commissioner Jyothi Budda Prakash and TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar flagged off the new buses from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg.

Adding new and improved buses to TSRTC will bring public transportation closer to the people, which is a positive sign, Prabhakar said.

He expressed optimism about the impact of the Mahalakshmi scheme, saying that it is resonating well with the public and has already benefited a total of 6 crore women within 20 days of its launch. Prabhakar acknowledged the importance of TSRTC’s role in promoting women’s safety and asserted that the government will ensure the welfare of the people.

“As much as we create a convenient commuting experience for the people, we will also address the concerns of the RTC employees. We will not let them down,” the minister said, promising early clearance of pending PF and CCA amounts.

Sajjanar said that the Corporation will make bus stands safe places for women with all the required facilities.

KS Reddy commended the efficient management of TSRTC and assured the department’s cooperation for the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

