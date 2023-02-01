Home States Telangana

Board of Intermediate education's move on digital evaluation opposed in Telangana

In a press statement released on Tuesday, SFI reminded that the State government had tried digitalisation of marks before.

Published: 01st February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students and teachers organisations in the State are opposing the onscreen digital evaluation system. In a statement released on Tuesday, Student Federation of India condemned the decision taken by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to digitalise evaluation of answer scripts of intermediate public examination. Reportedly, the junior lecturers and principals of government colleges are also planning to boycott the annual examinations of the engineering practicals to be held this month in protest against Navin Mittal, Commissioner of TSBIE. Incidentally, Mittal was transferred as Principal Secreary, Land Revenue and Registration on Tuesday.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, SFI reminded that the State government had tried digitalisation of marks before. In 2019, tender was given to IT agency Globarena Technologies which goofed up with the results leading to a string of students’ suicides. Considering the previous experience, adopting digital evaluation without proper training for lecturers could lead to repetition of 2019 experience, the statement said.

It further added that Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that onscreen evaluation would be applicable only to language papers. Now, the commissioner of the Board announced that evaluation of all the papers would be done through digital system.  

SFI secretary T Nagarjuna suggested that the Board first experiment the new system  language papers and, depending on the success rate, it could be extended to other papers. Any hasty decision could boomerang on students, he said.

