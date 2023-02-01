BRS boycott an insult of President, claims BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday accused BRS MPs of discriminating against President Droupadi Murmu by boycotting her address to Parliament “just because she was a woman who belonged to the Adivasi community”.

Addressing the media in New Delhi shortly after the presidential address on the first day of Budget session, Sanjay said that if the BRS MPs had any objections to the President’s speech, they should have raised them during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hated people from the SC, ST and BC communities, Sanjay said that neither the first cabinet of Telangana had a woman member nor was a women’s commission constituted. “The State government has been humiliating a woman Governor at every step,” he alleged.

Sanjay alleged that the TRS MPs boycotted the President’s address as they wanted to prevent their lapses from being exposed.

“KCR doesn’t give an opportunity to discuss any issue in the Assembly. When they are invited to discuss issues in Parliament, they don’t show up, and they boycott the President’s address without reason. KCR must tender an apology to Dalit and Adivasi women,” he said.

Accusing KCR of repeatedly insulting the Constitution, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the CM had not only disrespected MLAs and MPs, but has gone to the extent of disrespecting even the Governor, Prime Minister and now the President.

Kishan said that the CM ordering BRS MPs to boycott the President’s address showed how much he respected the Constitution and the Constitutional institutions.

“You suspended Eatala Rajender so that he can’t speak in the Assembly for the entire budget session last year, after he won the Huzurabad byelection. And now you are trying to teach us morals,” he said.

