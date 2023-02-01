Home States Telangana

Delay by Centre is causing escalation of PRLIS, claims Agriculture  Minister Niranjan Reddy

MP G Ranjith Reddy and MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy were among those present.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture  Minister S Niranjan Reddy has accused the Centre of delaying the resolution of the issue pertaining to Krishna river water allocation between the two Telugu speaking States for nine years, which he said, has resulted in the escalation of the cost of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) every passing year.

Claiming that PRLIS was a bigger irrigation project than the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and would be the largest irrigation project in Asia after its completion, Niranjan said that each motor in the project’s pump house was going to be of 1,95,000 HP capacity.

Felicitating the farmers and scientists of Tandur for achieving the Geographic Indicator (GI) tag for Tandur Red Gram at a felicitation ceremony held in Tandur on Tuesday, Niranjan said he PRLIS would irrigate the soils of Tandur and Rangareddy districts once it is completed. He invited the farmers to visit the project sites and look for themselves at what pace the works were happening.

Claiming that the Centre has not constructed a single irrigation project in the last nine years which could have irrigated at least 10 lakh acres, Niranjan said that the BRS government had completed KLIS within three years, bringing 45 lakh acres under irrigation. He presented the Tandur Red Gram GI tag certificate to Yalal Farmer Producer Organisation, at the agricultural research station in Tandur. MP G Ranjith Reddy and MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy were among those present.

TAGS
Niranjan Reddy Agriculture  Minister Krishna river
