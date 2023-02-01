TSPSC Group-1 Main exams from June 5

HYDERABAD: The TSPSC on Tuesday announced that the Group-1 Main examination will start on June 5. Candidates were informed that the (Main) examination will be held from June 5 to 10 and again on June 12 in Hyderabad in English, Telugu and Urdu.
The papers, except General English, shall be answered in English, Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates.
However, candidates will not be permitted to write part of the paper in English and part of it in Telugu or Urdu.
SCHEDULE
June 5: General English (Qualifying Test)
June 6: Paper-I General Essay
June 7: Paper-II - History, Culture and Geography
June 8: Paper -III - Indian Society, Constitution and Governance
June 9: Paper -IV - Economy and Development
June 10: Paper- V - Science & Technology and Data Interpretation
June 12: Paper-VI - Telangana Movement and State Formation