TSPSC Group-1 Main exams from June 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSPSC on Tuesday announced that the Group-1 Main examination will start on June 5. Candidates were informed that the (Main) examination will be held from June 5 to 10 and again on June 12 in Hyderabad in English, Telugu and Urdu.

The papers, except General English, shall be answered in English, Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates.

However, candidates will not be permitted to write part of the paper in English and part of it in Telugu or Urdu.

SCHEDULE

June 5: General English (Qualifying Test)

June 6: Paper-I General Essay

June 7: Paper-II - History, Culture and Geography

June 8: Paper -III - Indian Society, Constitution and Governance

June 9: Paper -IV - Economy and Development

June 10: Paper- V - Science & Technology and Data Interpretation

June 12: Paper-VI - Telangana Movement and State Formation

