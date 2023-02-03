Home States Telangana

Hyderabad KIMS Hospital repairs Iraqi youth’s deformed limbs

Physical disability had led Sajjad Ameen Matrood Alhasnawi severely depressed.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old Iraqi student, suffering from a rare birth disorder that caused deformity of both lower limbs, underwent two different surgeries by a team of doctors at the KIMS here.

Physical disability had led Sajjad Ameen Matrood Alhasnawi severely depressed. He was diagnosed with epiphyseal dysplasia, a condition that affects the ends of the long bones and was suffering from severe bowing of the knee. Dr Srinivas Kasha, who performed the two surgeries said Sajjad can now walk properly bearing his entire weight with corrected limb length discrepancy.

“For such surgeries in developed countries like the USA, the cost will be around Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh. But, here we could do this in less than a quarter of that amount. Such surgeries can be done at an early age itself,” said the senior orthopaedic surgeon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIMS Hospital Iraqi student epiphyseal dysplasia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp