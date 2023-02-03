Hyderabad KIMS Hospital repairs Iraqi youth’s deformed limbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old Iraqi student, suffering from a rare birth disorder that caused deformity of both lower limbs, underwent two different surgeries by a team of doctors at the KIMS here.

Physical disability had led Sajjad Ameen Matrood Alhasnawi severely depressed. He was diagnosed with epiphyseal dysplasia, a condition that affects the ends of the long bones and was suffering from severe bowing of the knee. Dr Srinivas Kasha, who performed the two surgeries said Sajjad can now walk properly bearing his entire weight with corrected limb length discrepancy.

“For such surgeries in developed countries like the USA, the cost will be around Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh. But, here we could do this in less than a quarter of that amount. Such surgeries can be done at an early age itself,” said the senior orthopaedic surgeon.

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old Iraqi student, suffering from a rare birth disorder that caused deformity of both lower limbs, underwent two different surgeries by a team of doctors at the KIMS here. Physical disability had led Sajjad Ameen Matrood Alhasnawi severely depressed. He was diagnosed with epiphyseal dysplasia, a condition that affects the ends of the long bones and was suffering from severe bowing of the knee. Dr Srinivas Kasha, who performed the two surgeries said Sajjad can now walk properly bearing his entire weight with corrected limb length discrepancy. “For such surgeries in developed countries like the USA, the cost will be around Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh. But, here we could do this in less than a quarter of that amount. Such surgeries can be done at an early age itself,” said the senior orthopaedic surgeon.