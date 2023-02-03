Hyderabad ORR project timeline depends on Telangana govt: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that timelines for taking up the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) project depend upon the response of the State government in depositing the committed 50% share of the land acquisition cost.

Replying during Question Hour to a question raised by BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Gadkari said that the project has two components -- Northern part and Southern part, of which the Northern Part comprises Sangareddy - Narsapur- Toopran- Gajwel - Pragnapur - Jagdevpur - Bhongir - Choutuppal section.

He said that the project is included under Bharatmala Phase-I with undertaking and willingness from the State government to bear the expenditure of shifting of obstructing utilities and sharing 50% of the land acquisition cost. “Timelines for taking up the project shall depend upon the response of the State government in depositing the committed 50% share of the land acquisition cost,” Gadkari said. Regarding the Southern part (Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy), he said that preparation of the DPR is on.

Pothireddypadu

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, in reply to a question by N Uttam Kumar Reddy, said that as informed by the government of Andhra Pradesh, no work has been taken up on the Pothireddypadu head regulator expansion project. As informed by the State government, the present water drawing capacity through Pothireddypadu is less than the design discharge capacity of 44,000 cusecs, Tudu said.

3 airports technically feasible

In reply to a question by Kavitha Malothu, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said that the Telangana government proposed to take up the development of three greenfield airports at Jakranpally, Palvancha and Devarakadra and three brownfield airports at Mamnoor, Basantnagar and Adilabad. He said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) submitted the Techno-Economic Feasibility Studies (TEFS) on July 6, 2021.

As per the study, only three locations -- Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpally are technically feasible. “AAI has requested the Telangana government to develop and commission the feasible sites of three airports for private operations of small aircraft to avoid immediate requirement of land acquisition. Accordingly, master plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpally were re-worked and toned down for development of these three airports for Aerodrome Reference Code-2B to cater to private operation of general aircrafts, Singh said.

Aviation industry losses put at Rs 28,907 crore

Answering a question asked by Malkajigiri MP A Revanth Reddy, VK Singh revealed that in the last three years, the aviation industry has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 28,907 crore -- Rs 11,658 crore in 2021-22, Rs 12,479 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 4,770 crore in 2019-20.

