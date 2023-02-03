Home States Telangana

KA Paul asks Telangana HC to stay Secretariat inauguration

In his PIL, Paul claimed that the new Secretariat complex is incomplete and the BRS government should refrain from inaugurating it.

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Praja Shanti Party KA Paul

Praja Shanti Party KA Paul (File photo| KA Paul Facebook)

By Express News Service

Praja Shanti Party KA Paul on Thursday asked the Telangana High Court to issue directions to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the chief minister and the CMO not to inaugurate the new Secretariat complex on February 17. In his PIL, Paul claimed that the new Secretariat complex is incomplete and the BRS government should refrain from inaugurating it.

Mentioning that the new Secretariat has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar, Paul wondered how the BRS government could inaugurate it on February 17, the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when it was constructed with `610 crore of public money. 

TAGS
Telangana High Court KA Paul Praja Shanti Party BRS
