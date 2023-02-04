15 km a day for 2 months, Telangana Congress chief Revanth to walk the talk

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy will begin his padayatra on February 6 from Sammakka Saralamma temple at Medaram in Mulugu district. His padayatra will continue for two months. Revanth is likely to cover six Lok Sabha constituencies comprising 42 Assembly segments. AICC in-charge of Telangana Manik rao Thakre will inaugurate Revanth Reddy’s yatra. Senior leaders of the party are likely to attend the ceremony at Medaram.

According to sources, the PCC chief will walk 12 to 15 km every day, interacting with people on various issues in the villages en route. He will kick off his yatra at 8.30 am on the appointed day and will continue till 11.30 am in the morning session.

The Lok Sabha constituencies he will cover are Mahabubbad, Warangal, Medak, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Adilabad. He will participate in street corner meetings every day of the yatra. In the evening, Revanth will commence his yatra at 4 pm which will continue till 7 pm like Rahul Gandhi did during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Revanth may release local chargesheets, focusing on the problems that have remained unaddressed as he continues his padayatra.

During lunch, he will interact with local party cadre and leaders. Revanth will direct cadre to strengthen the party and fight against the failures of the BRS government at the local level. He will also meet local influential people in the constituencies during lunchtime.

Revanth to address whistle-stop meetings

In the evening he will address whistle-stop meetings of a crowd of 15,000 to 20,000. In these meetings, Revanth will aim to “expose the failures” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government and focus on the development and welfare programmes of erstwhile Congress governments. He will be conveying the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as he moves forward.

During the padayatra, Revanath is also expected to meet people community-wise like toddy toppers, farmers, women, DWCRA groups and so on. Along with Revanth, senior leaders will also will take out padayatras in various districts. A party leader recalled that YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s padayatra was a historic movement in Indian politics and Revanth’s yatra will also be one.

Revanth’s team is making arrangements for his yatra. They are taking three caravan vehicles for 60 days and also 120 KV generator vehicles for the supply of power. The team is also arranging two mobile toilets two each for women and men. The leaders have already asked agencies to set up make-shift huts for stay at night. A catering service agency has also been approached to make arrangements for the supply of food.

