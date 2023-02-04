Huzurabad municipal chairperson weighing her options

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after the Huzurabad municipal councillors submitted a letter to District Collector RV Karnan, seeking a no-confidence motion against Municipal chairperson Gande Radhika, the latter said that she is weighing her options before taking a decision.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, she said that she has three options before her -- to wait for a direction from the party high command or hold a meeting with the members of Municipal Chairpersons Association or consider a legal action.

Collector Karnan is yet to take a decision on the letter submitted by the councillors. Meanwhile, some councillors started lobbying for the chairperson’s post. They also held an internal meeting on Friday. MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, who already met the councillors, asked them to wait for high command’s decision which, according to him, will be conveyed in the next two days. The strength of Huzurabad municipal council is 25 -- 22 councillors from BRS and three from BJP.

Trouble in Choppadandi

Meanwhile, trouble is brewing in Choppadandi Municipality too. Around 10 out of 14 councillors are reportedly preparing to see a no-confidence motion against Municipal Chairperson Gurram Neeraja.

