KTR chats with Eatala, Raja Singh in Telangana House

Published: 04th February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister K T Rama Rao created a minor flutter in the Assembly on Friday when he stopped by and chatted with BJP’s trio — Eatala Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao, and T Raja Singh at their benches as well as CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who joined him a little later.

He reportedly asked Rajender why he was not seen at the official programme organised in Jammikunta recently which is part of his Huzurababd constituency. Rajender told him that for him to attend such meetings, there has to be an invitation first. As an afterthought, Rajender added that the BRS government was failing in following protocol applicable to legislators and that the method of taking government programmes into the midst of people was rather skewed. Even before Rama Rao could speak, Bhatti joined them, raising the same complaint that he too faced discrimination in terms of being extended protocol courtesies. Rama Rao smiled away their criticism of the government.

The Minister, however, pointed out that Raghunandan Rao had taken part in a programme which the government had organised in his Dubbaka constituency.

Then, looking at Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy sitting in the last row, Rama Rao asked why he wasn’t moving to the front seat. But the Congress lawmaker told him that he was fine where he was sitting.

Meanwhile, TRS MLA Sandra Venkataramana came to him and told him in a low tone that the Governor was arriving to deliver her address to the joint session of the legislature which prompted Rama Rao to leave them and resume his seat in the treasury benches.

