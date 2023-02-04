Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court extends interim orders in PMLA case on Khammam MP 

Counsel said that the petitioner has no connection to Ranchi Expressway Limited or Madhucon Group of Companies, nor does his name appear in the predicate offence recorded by the CBI, Ranchi.

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Friday extended its interim orders on Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao till March 3, 2023.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing on behalf of the MP, told the court of Chief Justice Justice Ujjal Bhuyan that the petitioner was not an accused in the predicate offence recorded by the CBI and was not involved in the proceedings under the PMLA Act.

Counsel said that the petitioner has no connection to Ranchi Expressway Limited or Madhucon Group of Companies, nor does his name appear in the predicate offence recorded by the CBI, Ranchi. “However, searches were undertaken and attachments were placed on the petitioner’s properties. The petitioner requests that all procedures commenced under the PMLA Act be invalidated,” counsel said.

