Home States Telangana

Telangana utilised most of Rs 4,369 crore released for irrigation: Union Agriculture Minister

Tomar was replying to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman on the funds released by the Centre to the State under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer-Agriculture

Farmers in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that except for Rs 43.95 crore released in 2021-22 for J Chokka Rao Devadula LIS, Telangana has utilised most of Rs 4,369.81 crore released by the Centre since 2015-16 under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP).

Tomar was replying to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman on the funds released by the Centre to the State under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and whether the State government has utilised them.

He said that Rs 36.36 crore released under Command Area Development and Water Management has not been utilised, but Central assistance of Rs 104.56 crore under Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) has been utilised. Under the Watershed Development component under PMKSY 2.0, the Centre has released Rs 27.60 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 38.36 crore in 2022-23, Tomar said, informing that Rs 679.32 crore under Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY released to the State between 2015 and 2019 has been fully utilised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Narendra Singh Tomar AIBP
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp