Telangana utilised most of Rs 4,369 crore released for irrigation: Union Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that except for Rs 43.95 crore released in 2021-22 for J Chokka Rao Devadula LIS, Telangana has utilised most of Rs 4,369.81 crore released by the Centre since 2015-16 under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP).

Tomar was replying to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman on the funds released by the Centre to the State under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and whether the State government has utilised them.

He said that Rs 36.36 crore released under Command Area Development and Water Management has not been utilised, but Central assistance of Rs 104.56 crore under Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) has been utilised. Under the Watershed Development component under PMKSY 2.0, the Centre has released Rs 27.60 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 38.36 crore in 2022-23, Tomar said, informing that Rs 679.32 crore under Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY released to the State between 2015 and 2019 has been fully utilised.

