Telangana govt to recruit 313 assistant professors for nine new medical colleges
A government order in this regard was issued by the finance department on Saturday, according the permission for filing up the posts.
Published: 05th February 2023 11:42 AM | Last Updated: 05th February 2023 11:42 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday announced the recruitment of 313 assistant professor posts in nine new government medical colleges in clinical and non-clinical departments.
The positions will be filled via direct recruitment by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB). A government order in this regard was issued by the finance department on Saturday, according to the permission for filing up the posts.
The 313 posts are to be filled in the department of anatomy (11), physiology (11), biochemistry (11), pathology (17), microbiology (11), pharmacology (10), forensic medicine (06), community medicine (17), general medicine (33), respiratory medicine (05), physical medicine and rehabilitation (05), psychiatry (05), paediatrics (17), general surgery (32), orthopaedic (10), otorhinolaryngology (05), ophthalmology (05), obstetrics and gynaecologist (45), radio diagnosis (10), anaesthesia (22), dental (05), emergency medicine department (05), and hospital/medical administration (10).
The new medical colleges are being constructed in Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Jangaon and Nirmal districts.
Direct Recruitment
