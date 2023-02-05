Telangana High Court stops SC panel’s order on power staff seniority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath Telangana High Court has ordered a stop to the implementation of the recommendations and directives issued by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on November 29, 2022.

Earlier, the Commission had ordered the TS Genco, TSSPDCL and NPDCL to preserve the status quo with regard to the execution of “TOO: 954/21” and other associated orders issued in relation to fixing seniority.

Following this, Telangana Electricity BC and OC Employees Joint Action Committee chairman Kodepaka Kumara Swamy and others filed a writ petition requesting the court to declare the Commission’s directive as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Taking up the writ petition, the court issued notices to the Commission, TS Genco, TS Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL. Stating the Commission lacks the authority to issue instructions regarding service matters, the court pointed out that interim orders were made on March 8, 2020, in a similar case, based on several Supreme Court judgements. The hearing was adjourned to February 27, 2023.

