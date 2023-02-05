Vande Bharat window glass broken in stone pelting in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Unidentified persons threw stones on the Vande Bharat train near Sriram Hills here. In the incident, the emergency window glass of the C-coach was broken and it was replaced later at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the miscreants. Following the incident, the train got delayed by about one hour. It was the second incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat train. Some miscreants targeted the train at Visakhapatnam earlier. Locals suspect that some youths who were consuming liquor on the tracks were responsible for the attack.

KHAMMAM: Unidentified persons threw stones on the Vande Bharat train near Sriram Hills here. In the incident, the emergency window glass of the C-coach was broken and it was replaced later at the Visakhapatnam railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the miscreants. Following the incident, the train got delayed by about one hour. It was the second incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat train. Some miscreants targeted the train at Visakhapatnam earlier. Locals suspect that some youths who were consuming liquor on the tracks were responsible for the attack.