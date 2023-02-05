Home States Telangana

Vande Bharat window glass broken in stone pelting in Telangana

It was the second incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat train. Some miscreants targeted the train at Visakhapatnam earlier.

Published: 05th February 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train. (File Photo)

Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Unidentified persons threw stones on the Vande Bharat train near Sriram Hills here. In the incident, the emergency window glass of the C-coach was broken and it was replaced later at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the miscreants. Following the incident, the train got delayed by about one hour. It was the second incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat train. Some miscreants targeted the train at Visakhapatnam earlier. Locals suspect that some youths who were consuming liquor on the tracks were responsible for the attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat train Visakhapatnam railway station
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp