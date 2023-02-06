CM had no moral right to invoke Shivaji: Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in his address in the BRS public meeting in Nanded of Maharashtra on Sunday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that while Shivaji united Hindus for a “Hindu Rajya”, KCR has mortgaged the State with the “successors of the Nizam and Razakars”.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the family members of the Chief Minister have made crores by perpetrating scams and Rao had no moral right to speak about the people’s movement waged by Jayaprakash Narayan.

In a media statement, Sanjay claimed that Maharashtra was far ahead of Telangana in several aspects like housing for the poor, implementation of Ayushman Bharat, compensating farmers for crop loss, industrial growth and so on.“Telangana, however, is No. 1 in liquor sales, high cost of diesel and petrol,” he alleged.

Sanjay also accused the chief minister of making tall claims on irrigation, drinking water supply, 24x7 power and road infrastructure. “It’s just empty rhetoric; he failed to implement them in his own State,” the BJP leader said.

Farmer suicides higher in TS, alleges Bandi

On the chief minister’s reference to farmer suicides in Maharashtra, Sanjay said that the words were like devils reciting scriptures.“Maharashtra’s population is three times that of Telangana. In terms of farmer suicides, Telangana stands fourth in the country. Despite being in power for two terms, KCR has failed to stop farmer suicides in Telangana, and more so, in his own Gajwel constituency,” he alleged.

“The Nanded public meeting was a mega flop. The people of Maharashtra ignored the rally, despite 30 MLAs, two ministers and two MPs camping in Nanded for the last 25 days. They managed the show by mobilising people from the bordering Telangana districts by paying them `500 per head,” Sanjay claimed.

