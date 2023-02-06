Sarpanch attempts suicide over delay in clearing bills in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The sarpanch of Venunagagar gram panchayat in Pembi mandal of Nirmal district, Radha, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at her house on Saturday night. The villagers who found her unconscious shifted her to the Nirmal government hospital for treatment. The condition of Radha who is in the ICU is said to be stable.

Her family members claimed that she resorted to the extreme step due to delay in the release of funds for various development works she had undertaken in the village. They said that Radha took loans on a hefty interest rate for laying CC roads, construction of a model school and the grave yard improvement in the village. She also reportedly used her own money set aside for constructing a house of her own.

With mounting pressure from debtors to repay the loans and no source of income, Radha went into a state of depression and decided to end her life, they said.The government used to release funds for executing model school construction in phases but of late the contractors get the entire money after completion of the building.

This new practice also became a cause of distress for Radha as she had to depend on loans to complete the construction of the school.Several sarpanches in the erstwhile Adilabad district are facing problems due to the ‘delay’ in releasing funds for the works they have executed.

Sarpanches resorting to suicide not new

These incidents are frequently happening in the State due to the delay in clearing bills by the government for works executed by sarpanches by borrowing money from moneylenders at a high interest rate.

ADILABAD: The sarpanch of Venunagagar gram panchayat in Pembi mandal of Nirmal district, Radha, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at her house on Saturday night. The villagers who found her unconscious shifted her to the Nirmal government hospital for treatment. The condition of Radha who is in the ICU is said to be stable. Her family members claimed that she resorted to the extreme step due to delay in the release of funds for various development works she had undertaken in the village. They said that Radha took loans on a hefty interest rate for laying CC roads, construction of a model school and the grave yard improvement in the village. She also reportedly used her own money set aside for constructing a house of her own. With mounting pressure from debtors to repay the loans and no source of income, Radha went into a state of depression and decided to end her life, they said.The government used to release funds for executing model school construction in phases but of late the contractors get the entire money after completion of the building. This new practice also became a cause of distress for Radha as she had to depend on loans to complete the construction of the school.Several sarpanches in the erstwhile Adilabad district are facing problems due to the ‘delay’ in releasing funds for the works they have executed. Sarpanches resorting to suicide not new These incidents are frequently happening in the State due to the delay in clearing bills by the government for works executed by sarpanches by borrowing money from moneylenders at a high interest rate.