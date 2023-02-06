Home States Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister presents Rs 2,90,396 crore budget outlay

T Harish Rao said that despite restrictions and discrimination by the Centre, Telangana had not compromised on the development and welfare programmes of the people. 

Published: 06th February 2023

Telangana budget, T Harish Rao

Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao with Finance Minister T Harish Rao before presenting the budget. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented Rs 2,90,396 crore budget for the year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly today. There is an incremental increase of 13 per cent this year in the outlay against the Rs 2.56 lakh crore Budget of 2022-23. 

Out of the total Rs 2.90 lakh crore budget estimates for 2023-24, the Finance Minister proposed Rs 2,11,685 crore for Revenue expenditure and Rs 37,525 crore for the Capital experience. An amount of Rs 17,700 crore is proposed for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Rs 12,000 crore for Asara pensions, Rs 500 crore for providing basic amenities in Universities and Rs 11,372 crore for Municipal Administration and Urban Development was proposed in the Budget. 

He said that despite restrictions and discrimination by the Centre, Telangana had not compromised on the development and welfare programmes of the people. 

Harish Rao said the per capita income of the state is estimated to increase from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 3,17,115 in 2023-24. This is higher than the national per capita income of Rs 1,70,620 by 86 per cent.

"As compared with the national per capita income, the per capita income of Telangana is higher by Rs 1,46,495. This is clearly an indication of the significant development of Telangana", Harish Rao said. 

He also blamed the Central government for creating " hurdles after hurdles". The Centre denied Telangana of its share in the Finance Commission grants. By denying grants, grave injustice had been done to Telangana, Finance Minister said. 

