Home States Telangana

Telangana Budget 2023: Rs 1,500 crore increase in allocation for power sector

At the time of State formation, the installed power capacity was 7,778 MW. It has now increased 18,453 MW.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Power sector

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To strengthen the energy sector in the State, which has been providing uninterrupted 24-hour quality power supply to all sectors and free power to farmers, the government has allocated Rs 12,727 crore, an increase of Rs 1,500 crore from FY 2022.

At the time of State formation, the installed power capacity was 7,778 MW. It has now increased 18,453 MW. The government has spent Rs 38,070 crore for strengthening the power sector, transmission and distribution.

The per capita consumption of electricity, which is an indicator of economic progress, in 2014-15 was 1,356 units. By 2021-22, it has increased to 2,126 units. The per capita consumption of electricity in the country is 1,255 units. Telangana’s consumption is 69 per cent higher than the national average.

Four units of Bhadradri Power Plant with an installed capacity of 1,080 MW have commenced power generation. Power generation has also commenced in Kothagudem Power Plant with a capacity of 800 MW. The Jaipur Power Plant in Mancherial with a capacity of 1200 MW constructed by Singareni Collieries has also commenced power generation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Budget 2023
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp