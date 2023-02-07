Telangana Budget 2023: Rs 1,500 crore increase in allocation for power sector

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To strengthen the energy sector in the State, which has been providing uninterrupted 24-hour quality power supply to all sectors and free power to farmers, the government has allocated Rs 12,727 crore, an increase of Rs 1,500 crore from FY 2022.

At the time of State formation, the installed power capacity was 7,778 MW. It has now increased 18,453 MW. The government has spent Rs 38,070 crore for strengthening the power sector, transmission and distribution.

The per capita consumption of electricity, which is an indicator of economic progress, in 2014-15 was 1,356 units. By 2021-22, it has increased to 2,126 units. The per capita consumption of electricity in the country is 1,255 units. Telangana’s consumption is 69 per cent higher than the national average.

Four units of Bhadradri Power Plant with an installed capacity of 1,080 MW have commenced power generation. Power generation has also commenced in Kothagudem Power Plant with a capacity of 800 MW. The Jaipur Power Plant in Mancherial with a capacity of 1200 MW constructed by Singareni Collieries has also commenced power generation.

