Home States Telangana

Telangana Budget 2023: Rs 26,885 cr to bring one crore acres under irrigation

The State proposed to bring an additional 50.24 lakh acres under irrigation in next two to three years.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana's Irrigation officials have opposed a proposal for construction of a parallel canal from Tungabhadra foreshore by Andhra Pradesh.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the State government is keen to make the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to bring over one crore acres under irrigation, Finance Minister T Harish Rao proposed allocation of a whopping Rs 26,885 crore to the irrigation sector in the 2023-24 State Budget. The State proposed to bring an additional 50.24 lakh acres under irrigation in next two to three years.

In his Budget speech, Harish Rao said that as of date, irrigation facilities are available for 73,33,000 acres. “In the next two to three years, an additional 50,24,000 acres will be brought under irrigation. The vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide irrigation to over one crore acres will soon become a reality,” the finance minister said.

He said that the Telangana government was proceeding with construction of irrigation projects with determination.

“The Union government is creating hurdles by not giving clearances in a timely manner besides not extending any assistance,” Harish Rao said.

He alleged that regarding the issue of determining the share of Telangana in Krishna waters, the Centre has been adopting an indifferent attitude. “Though Telangana has made many requests to the Centre to give national status to at least one irrigation project in the State, there is no response from the Centre,” Harish Rao said.

He said that by giving national status to projects in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the Centre has demonstrated its bias. “Come what may, Telangana is determined to provide irrigation to 1 crore 25 lakh acres within a short period, with the blessings of the people as its main support and strength. An amount of Rs 26,885 crore is proposed for the irrigation sector,” Harish Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Budget 2023 T Harish Rao
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp