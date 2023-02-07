Telangana Budget 2023: Rs 26,885 cr to bring one crore acres under irrigation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the State government is keen to make the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to bring over one crore acres under irrigation, Finance Minister T Harish Rao proposed allocation of a whopping Rs 26,885 crore to the irrigation sector in the 2023-24 State Budget. The State proposed to bring an additional 50.24 lakh acres under irrigation in next two to three years.

In his Budget speech, Harish Rao said that as of date, irrigation facilities are available for 73,33,000 acres. “In the next two to three years, an additional 50,24,000 acres will be brought under irrigation. The vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide irrigation to over one crore acres will soon become a reality,” the finance minister said.

He said that the Telangana government was proceeding with construction of irrigation projects with determination.

“The Union government is creating hurdles by not giving clearances in a timely manner besides not extending any assistance,” Harish Rao said.

He alleged that regarding the issue of determining the share of Telangana in Krishna waters, the Centre has been adopting an indifferent attitude. “Though Telangana has made many requests to the Centre to give national status to at least one irrigation project in the State, there is no response from the Centre,” Harish Rao said.

He said that by giving national status to projects in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the Centre has demonstrated its bias. “Come what may, Telangana is determined to provide irrigation to 1 crore 25 lakh acres within a short period, with the blessings of the people as its main support and strength. An amount of Rs 26,885 crore is proposed for the irrigation sector,” Harish Rao said.

