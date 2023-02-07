Telangana Budget 2023: Rs 3,117 crore for Civil Supplies department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has earmarked Rs 3,117 crore for the Civil Supplies department. Out of this, Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for the provision of rice under public distribution system, distribution of nutritious food and beverages and implementation of special nutrition programmes.

The government also marked Rs 1 crore for the distribution of LPG connections to women in rural and municipal areas.

Stating that the government has so far incurred an expenditure of Rs 20,638 crore, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said: “After the formation of Telangana, cap on distribution of ration rice to the poor has been removed. Each member of the family is being supplied six kg rice per month.

For the distribution of rice. During the Covid-19 pandemic, free rice was distributed, incurring an expenditure of Rs 4,072 crore.”There is a sharp drop in Telangana State Consumer Welfare Fund from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 6 lakh in the latest Budget.

HYDERABAD: The State government has earmarked Rs 3,117 crore for the Civil Supplies department. Out of this, Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for the provision of rice under public distribution system, distribution of nutritious food and beverages and implementation of special nutrition programmes. The government also marked Rs 1 crore for the distribution of LPG connections to women in rural and municipal areas. Stating that the government has so far incurred an expenditure of Rs 20,638 crore, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said: “After the formation of Telangana, cap on distribution of ration rice to the poor has been removed. Each member of the family is being supplied six kg rice per month. For the distribution of rice. During the Covid-19 pandemic, free rice was distributed, incurring an expenditure of Rs 4,072 crore.”There is a sharp drop in Telangana State Consumer Welfare Fund from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 6 lakh in the latest Budget.