Vemulawada will be developed on the lines of Yadadri: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Vemulawada, prominently known as Dakshin Kasi, would be developed on the lines of Yadadri.The minister was reviewing the arrangements for the Maha Shivaratri Jatara to be organised at Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple from February 17 to 19. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti and SP Akhil Mahajan were presented at the review meeting held in Hyderabad.

The minister directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the Jatara and to ensure that devotees are not put to any inconvenience. He also instructed the officials to organise the annual traditional and cultural programmes during Mahasivaratri celebrations on a grand scale in coordination with the State Culture department.

Stating that Sircilla and Vemulawada would soon emerge as tourist destinations, the minister asked the officials to chalk out plans for development works in that direction. He said that works on the tallest statue of Lord Shiva, construction of cottages and facilities for theme-based adventure games would be taken up at Ramappa Gutta on the outskirts of Sircilla town and cable car services would be started at Nampalli hillock on the outskirts of Vemulawada.

Rama Rao asked the officials to lay footpaths along all the main roads leading to the temple, to spruce up the town with wall paintings and to lay cycling and walking tracks alongside Mula Vagu.

