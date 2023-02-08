Home States Telangana

What about promises in past Budget: YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila

Alleging a mismatch in the allocations and spending, she said that there were barely any changes in the previous and the current Budget presented by the Telangana government.

Published: 08th February 2023

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In her response to the State Budget 2023-24, which was presented in the Assembly on Monday, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila confronted the government with questions about the allocations and expenditures in the previous year’s Budget. She was speaking at the launch of Praja Prasthanam padayatra from Wangapalli to Inavolu in the district on Tuesday.

Alleging a mismatch in the allocations and spending, she said that there were barely any changes in the previous and the current Budget presented by the Telangana government. “In the last Budget, the BRS allocated Rs 12,000 crore for 2BHK houses and Rs 17,000 crore for Dalit Bandhu. It is the same as the latest Budget. The government failed to execute the plans properly, and the funds were left unspent,” Sharmila said.

Mounting an attack on the BRS leaders, she said, “The Budget is akin to Harish Rao gifting a new bottle to his uncle Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and KCR filling it with old wine.”Sharmila said that the CM failed to deliver on the promises made to the people of the State over the last eight years. “He can’t be trusted,” she said.

