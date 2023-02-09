Home States Telangana

ABK Prasad chosen for PCI’s excellence in journalism award

In a career spanning over 75 years, Dr Prasad has been the editor of nearly all mainstream journals in the State.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

ABK Prasad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran journalist Dr Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK, has been chosen for the prestigious “Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award” for excellence in Journalism-2020 for his outstanding contribution to the field of journalism, the Press Council of India announced on Wednesday.  

In a career spanning over 75 years, Dr Prasad has been the editor of nearly all mainstream journals in the State. He also served as the Chairman of the Official Language Commission from 2004 to 2009 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The award was conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson of Press Council of India and will be presented on February 28, 2023 at Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award Press Council of India
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp