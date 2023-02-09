ABK Prasad chosen for PCI’s excellence in journalism award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran journalist Dr Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK, has been chosen for the prestigious “Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award” for excellence in Journalism-2020 for his outstanding contribution to the field of journalism, the Press Council of India announced on Wednesday.

In a career spanning over 75 years, Dr Prasad has been the editor of nearly all mainstream journals in the State. He also served as the Chairman of the Official Language Commission from 2004 to 2009 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The award was conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson of Press Council of India and will be presented on February 28, 2023 at Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg in Delhi.

