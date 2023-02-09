Alert in Bhadrachalam after firing in Bijapur

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Security has been beefed up along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the Bhadrachalam Agency area in the wake of the possibility of Maoists who escaped from the exchange of fire in Bijapur district on Wednesday morning, entering the State.

Several Maoists are understood to have escaped from an exchange of fire with special police forces in Gundam forest area in Bijapur district. After receiving inputs from Chhattisgarh forces, the Telangana police have tightened security along the border by intensifying combing operations.

The police are checking vehicles moving across the border. They are allowing into Telangana those who produce proper papers of their identity. According to information reaching here, Chhattisgarh forces have detained a few suspected Maoists.When contacted, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G said that Forces are on a high state of alert.

