BRS leaders lodge plaint against Revanth over blow up Pragathi Bhavan remarks

MULUGU/WARANGAL: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BSR) leaders on Wednesday lodged a complaint against TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy at Mulugu police station for his comments on Tuesday that he couldn’t care less even if the Maoists blew up Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as it was beyond the reach of the people.

Local BRS leader Badam Praveen and others submitted a representation to the Mulugu Sub-Inspector (SI) B Omkar Yadav demanding that Revanth Reddy be arrested as they suspect that he was hand-in-glove with the Maoists. He said that Revanth Reddy should be booked for provoking Naxalites. Praveen, later in a statement, said that the TPCC President joined hands with Maoists party and was conspiring to blow up Pragathi Bhavan. Mulugu Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seetakka who had extremist background was also supporting Revanth.

Mulugu Sub-Inspector (SI) B Omkar Yadav, however, said that he had not registered a case against Revanth Reddy and Mulugu MLA Seetakka as yet. “We are consulting our senior officials in this regard,” he said.Mulugu ZP chairperson Kusuma Jagadish led a protest at the Mulugu bus station junction, condemning Revanth for his comments. The party activists set fire to Revanth’s effigies on National Highway 163 demanding action against him.

Cheap remarks: Ministers

Meanwhile, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was making ‘cheap statements’ like who cares even if Maoists blow up the Pragathi Bhavan as there is hardly any response to his padayatra.

