Home States Telangana

BRS leaders lodge plaint against Revanth over blow up Pragathi Bhavan remarks

The party activists set fire to Revanth’s effigies on National Highway 163 demanding action against him.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing a public meeting in Mulugu on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MULUGU/WARANGAL: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BSR) leaders on Wednesday lodged a complaint against TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy at Mulugu police station for his comments on Tuesday that he couldn’t care less even if the Maoists blew up Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as it was beyond the reach of the people.

Local BRS leader Badam Praveen and others submitted a representation to the Mulugu Sub-Inspector (SI) B Omkar Yadav demanding that Revanth Reddy be arrested as they suspect that he was hand-in-glove with the Maoists. He said that Revanth Reddy should be booked for provoking Naxalites. Praveen, later in a statement, said that the TPCC President joined hands with Maoists party and was conspiring to blow up Pragathi Bhavan. Mulugu Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seetakka who had extremist background was also supporting Revanth.

Mulugu Sub-Inspector (SI) B Omkar Yadav, however, said that he had not registered a case against Revanth Reddy and Mulugu MLA Seetakka as yet. “We are consulting our senior officials in this regard,” he said.Mulugu ZP chairperson Kusuma Jagadish led a protest at the Mulugu bus station junction, condemning Revanth for his comments. The party activists set fire to Revanth’s effigies on National Highway 163 demanding action against him.

Cheap remarks: Ministers

Meanwhile, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was making ‘cheap statements’ like who cares even if Maoists blow up the Pragathi Bhavan as there is hardly any response to his padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Bharat Rashtra Samithi
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp