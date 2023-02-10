Battista, world’s fastest electric car, unveiled ahead of Formula E event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, which is part of the E-Mobility week, the world’s fastest electric car, Battista, was unveiled in India for the first time on Thursday.

Besides that, Nissan Formula E Team drivers Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato visited Greenko’s Integrated Renewable Energy Project in Kurnool. Greenko, one of the world’s leading energy transition and decarbonization companies, educated the drivers on the importance of reducing carbon emissions.

Now on show in India! https://t.co/KRkUeab2Tu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 9, 2023

Sacha Fenestraz, who has won titles in various prestigious racing championships, including Super GT and Super Formula in Japan, expressed his excitement about the Formula E race in Hyderabad. He said, “I’m really excited about being in Hyderabad. None of the drivers has raced here before, so it levels the playing field for me as a rookie. I’m improving and learning at every race, getting accustomed to energy and tire management.”

Norman Nato, who is returning to the championship for the 2022-23 season, expressed his eagerness to participate in the new venue. He said, “It’s always exciting to be in a new venue and discover a new track, so I’m really looking forward to the weekend.”

As a part of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show, the Battista, designed, developed and made by Automobili Pininfarina, was also unveiled. The car, which combines Italian design and electric performance, was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri in the presence of Gurpratap Boparai and Paolo Dellacha.

