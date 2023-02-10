Can ask CBI, ED to probe Nizam land deals: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court said on Thursday that it might order the CBI and the ED to look into the shady transactions made in the name of the CS 13 and CS 14 batch cases, which primarily concern the alleged transfer of land parcels from the former Nizam of Hyderabad to various individuals.

Every day in the afternoon session, a special bench presided over by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been hearing this drawn-out dispute.

The regular bench of Chief Justice Bhuyan and N Tukaramji, on Thursday morning, discovered a new land dispute involving 93 acres in the Kuntloor village of the Hayathnagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The regular bench found some troubling aspects in the case and instructed the judicial registrar to look into the incident. In this case, a few landowners intended to divide their property among their rightful successors to prevent it from being sold off to third parties.

In June 2021, a single court prohibited the sub-registrar of Hayathnagar from considering any registrations pertaining to this area. Although some other kin petitioned the High Court to have this restraint order lifted, the single judge declined to do so. In response, they filed writ appeals, which were also rejected. However, the owners again approached the court, claiming that the sub-registrar was acting against the court’s instructions when he began to accept sale documents authorising transactions over this land.

However, the parties filing the registrations provided a second ruling signed by a single judge allowing them to proceed with the filings. This unexplained directive surprised the bench.

The bench suspended this ruling and instructed the sub-registrar against accepting any registrations for this property until further directions were issued. It further instructed the HC registrar to look into the incident and submit a report. The judges said that they cannot let fraudsters successfully take advantage of the legal system.

The matter was postponed until March 2. The bench mentioned the CS 13 and CS 14 cases when it was making its judgement and stated that it found various anomalies in those situations. The bench said that it cannot permit all of it to go on.

"We may direct the CBI and ED to investigate them," the bench said.

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court said on Thursday that it might order the CBI and the ED to look into the shady transactions made in the name of the CS 13 and CS 14 batch cases, which primarily concern the alleged transfer of land parcels from the former Nizam of Hyderabad to various individuals. Every day in the afternoon session, a special bench presided over by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been hearing this drawn-out dispute. The regular bench of Chief Justice Bhuyan and N Tukaramji, on Thursday morning, discovered a new land dispute involving 93 acres in the Kuntloor village of the Hayathnagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district. The regular bench found some troubling aspects in the case and instructed the judicial registrar to look into the incident. In this case, a few landowners intended to divide their property among their rightful successors to prevent it from being sold off to third parties. In June 2021, a single court prohibited the sub-registrar of Hayathnagar from considering any registrations pertaining to this area. Although some other kin petitioned the High Court to have this restraint order lifted, the single judge declined to do so. In response, they filed writ appeals, which were also rejected. However, the owners again approached the court, claiming that the sub-registrar was acting against the court’s instructions when he began to accept sale documents authorising transactions over this land. However, the parties filing the registrations provided a second ruling signed by a single judge allowing them to proceed with the filings. This unexplained directive surprised the bench. The bench suspended this ruling and instructed the sub-registrar against accepting any registrations for this property until further directions were issued. It further instructed the HC registrar to look into the incident and submit a report. The judges said that they cannot let fraudsters successfully take advantage of the legal system. The matter was postponed until March 2. The bench mentioned the CS 13 and CS 14 cases when it was making its judgement and stated that it found various anomalies in those situations. The bench said that it cannot permit all of it to go on. "We may direct the CBI and ED to investigate them," the bench said.