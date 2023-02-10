Leopard killed in hit-and-run incident in Chandrayanpally

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A three-year-old female leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing NH-44 in the Chandrayanpally forest area under Indalwai Mandal limits on Wednesday night.

According to Nizamabad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) K Ramkishan, the leopard sustained injuries on its genitals and kidneys and died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the DFO and other forest officials rushed to the spot and preserved its body in a separate place.

On Thursday morning, a veterinarian conducted the postmortem, after which funeral procedures were completed within the Chandrayanpally forest.

Officials said that they have sent a report to the higher authorities. According to sources, authorities have placed signboards after noting several hit-and-run cases in the surrounding areas. However, locals opined that only fencing can prevent such accidents and that officials from the NHAI are delaying the process.

NHAI officials have fenced the road in the Medak district limits, from Armoor to Maharashtra but have not initiated the process from Armoor to Kamareddy.

NIZAMABAD: A three-year-old female leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing NH-44 in the Chandrayanpally forest area under Indalwai Mandal limits on Wednesday night. According to Nizamabad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) K Ramkishan, the leopard sustained injuries on its genitals and kidneys and died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the DFO and other forest officials rushed to the spot and preserved its body in a separate place. On Thursday morning, a veterinarian conducted the postmortem, after which funeral procedures were completed within the Chandrayanpally forest. Officials said that they have sent a report to the higher authorities. According to sources, authorities have placed signboards after noting several hit-and-run cases in the surrounding areas. However, locals opined that only fencing can prevent such accidents and that officials from the NHAI are delaying the process. NHAI officials have fenced the road in the Medak district limits, from Armoor to Maharashtra but have not initiated the process from Armoor to Kamareddy.