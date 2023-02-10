Musical fountains add to hussainsagar beauty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has added a new tourist attraction to Hussainsagar lake — floating musical fountains, the largest of its kind in the country. The fountains, inaugurated on Thursday by ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali, cost an estimated Rs 17 crore.

Visitors can enjoy three 20-minute-long water shows on weekdays between 7 pm and 10 pm, and four times on weekends. With a length of 180 meters, a width of 10 meters, and a height of 90 meters, the fountains feature three sets of lasers and a mist fairy fog that creates a cloud effect.

There are approximately 800 jet nozzles, including chasing nozzles ranging from 12 meters to 45 meters and a central jet with a spray height of 90 meters.

The floating musical fountains will add to the excitement of the upcoming Formula E race in Hyderabad on Saturday and the opening of the new State Secretariat.

