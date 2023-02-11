CBI special court adjourns Viveka murder case to March 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI special court adjourned the hearing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case to March 10 and directed the CBI to shift the accused, brought from Kadapa jail to Chanchalguda central prison.

The accused, including Sunil Yadav, Devireddy Shankar Reddy, Erra Gangi Reddy, Umashankar and Dastagiri, appeared before the court on Friday.

CBI officials shifted the accused, Sunil Yadav, Devireddy Shankar Reddy and Umashankar, from Kadapa jail to Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday amid tight security. Later, they were shifted to Chanchalguda central prison.

Erra Gangi Reddy, who is on bail, and accused turned approver Dastagiri appeared before the court. Other accused were produced before the court amid heavy police deployment.

