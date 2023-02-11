Hyderabad-based PSU MIDHANI to spread wings in aerospace industry

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), which specialises in metals and metal alloy manufacturing, has decided to upscale its production for the aerospace industry.

As the usage of 3D printer components is set to increase in the aerospace industry, MIDHANI is planning to produce powder of nickel and titanium-based alloys. 3D printers are used to produce interior aircraft components such as cockpit dashboards and door handles.

Speaking to TNIE, Chairman & Managing Director Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha said that MIDHANI is planning to tie up with aerospace firms like Boeing, Rolls-Royce and Lockheed Martin to their supply products.“Aero India 2023 will pave the way for this as we are going to display our products related to aerospace,” he said. The biennial airshow is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.

“MIDHANI is an aerospace-certified organisation, This is a good opportunity to meet the requirements of the industry. The future is to increase the base in aerospace, space, defence as well as energy and as part of this, a three-meter wide plate mill, eight-tonne vacuum induction melting, skull melting, cold roll products and other facilities will be produced from here,” Jha said.

At present, the manufacturing facilities at the MIDHANI plant in Hyderabad include primary and secondary melting furnaces, while its armoured unit at Rohtak, Haryana produces high-end armour products like vehicle armouring, bulletproof morcha, bullet resistant jackets. Now, it is planning to spread its wings in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“This apart, MIDHANI has signed as many as 11 MoUs with different organisations in various areas. We also supply several materials for helicopters, armoured combat air vehicles and these will be showcased in the Aero-India show,” Jha added.

Established at Kanchanbagh in 1973, MIDHAN is one of the leading manufacturers of special steels, superalloys, and the only manufacturer of titanium alloys in India. Its state-of-the-art facilities are capable of catering to complex and dynamic requirements of critical materials.

