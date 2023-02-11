Stones pelting incident at Vande Bharat train between Mahabubabad and Khammam

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In yet another incident of stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express, two window panes of the newly launched train were damaged on Friday evening.

Some unidentified miscreants hurled stones at the train between Mahabubabad and Khammam railway stations. After being informed about the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police personnel rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said.

“At 4.57 pm, stones were pelted at the Visakhapatnam-bound train coming from Secunderabad at 457 km milestone mark. After being alerted by the passengers, the pilot stopped the train,” police added.
A case has been registered by the railway police at Mahabubabad.

When contacted by TNIE, Warangal Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector TSR Krishna said: “We are trying to identify the miscreants who pelted stones at the train. We will be checking the CCTV footage. Special teams have also been formed to investigate the incident.”

Meanwhile, a source under the condition of anonymity said that the RPF and local police have taken at least one person into custody.

