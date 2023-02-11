Telangana: Councillors raise the banner of revolt in KCR’s constituency too

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The trend of councillors seeking no-confidence motions against the municipal chairpersons is spreading fast in the erstwhile Medak district.

While the trouble initially started in Cherial where the people’s representatives are seeking the ouster of the chairperson, subsequently the councillors in other municipalities like Sangareddy, Sadashivpet and Jogipet too expressed their dissatisfaction over the style of functioning of their respective civic chiefs.

But in a rude shock to the ruling BRS, the councillors in Gajwel municipality also raised the banner of revolt, demanding that their chairman NC Rajamouli be removed from his post.

It may be mentioned here that this municipality falls under the Gajwel Assembly constituency, which is represented by the BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rajamouli was elected as the chairman with the backing of the chief minister himself. This 20-ward municipality initially has 13 BRS councillors, six independents and a Congress member. Later, five out of six independents joined BRS.

The fact that the BRS councillors wrote a letter to Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, seeking a no-confidence motion against the chairman selected by the chief minister has come as a big shock to the ruling party leaders in the erstwhile Medal district.

Speaking to TNIE, a local BRS leader said: “It is very unlikely that the respective District Collectors will convene special meetings to introduce no-confidence motion against the chairpersons of these municipalities. But, one thing is crystal clear these councillors have lost faith in the party’s leadership.”

Harish Rao meets councillors

Meanwhile, it is learned that Finance Minister T Harish Rao held a meeting with the councillors of Sangareddy and Sadashivpet municipalities in Hyderabad in an attempt to resolve to solve the issues. The party sources said that the minister himself talked to the disgruntled councillors as former MLA Chinta Prabhakar, who is in charge of the Siddipet constituency, is currently undergoing treatment for an illness in the hospital.

