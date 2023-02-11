Home States Telangana

Unable to clear debts, farmer dies by suicide in Telanagana

However, due to crop failure and low yield of water from the borewells, he incurred heavy losses and was unable to repay the debt, forcing him to take the extreme step.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 35-year-old farmer, P Kumar Swamy from Kothapalle village killed himself by consuming pesticide on Thursday as he was unable to repay his debts. According to villagers, Kumar Swamy had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from private money lenders to cultivate cotton and paddy, and dig borewells on his two-acre farmland.

However, due to crop failure and low yield of water from the borewells, he incurred heavy losses and was unable to repay the debt, forcing him to take extreme steps. On Friday morning, Kumar Swamy left for his fields located on the village outskirts and farmers from neighbouring fields found him lying unconscious in his field, foaming at the mouth.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulkanoor Sub-Inspector (SI) A Praveen said that police personnel rushed to the spot after they were informed and later shifted Kumar Swamy’s body for postmortem to Huzurabad Government Area Hospital. He said that a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and an investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
debts suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp