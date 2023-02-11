Unable to clear debts, farmer dies by suicide in Telanagana

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 35-year-old farmer, P Kumar Swamy from Kothapalle village killed himself by consuming pesticide on Thursday as he was unable to repay his debts. According to villagers, Kumar Swamy had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from private money lenders to cultivate cotton and paddy, and dig borewells on his two-acre farmland.

However, due to crop failure and low yield of water from the borewells, he incurred heavy losses and was unable to repay the debt, forcing him to take extreme steps. On Friday morning, Kumar Swamy left for his fields located on the village outskirts and farmers from neighbouring fields found him lying unconscious in his field, foaming at the mouth.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulkanoor Sub-Inspector (SI) A Praveen said that police personnel rushed to the spot after they were informed and later shifted Kumar Swamy’s body for postmortem to Huzurabad Government Area Hospital. He said that a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and an investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

HANAMKONDA: A 35-year-old farmer, P Kumar Swamy from Kothapalle village killed himself by consuming pesticide on Thursday as he was unable to repay his debts. According to villagers, Kumar Swamy had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from private money lenders to cultivate cotton and paddy, and dig borewells on his two-acre farmland. However, due to crop failure and low yield of water from the borewells, he incurred heavy losses and was unable to repay the debt, forcing him to take extreme steps. On Friday morning, Kumar Swamy left for his fields located on the village outskirts and farmers from neighbouring fields found him lying unconscious in his field, foaming at the mouth. Speaking to TNIE, Mulkanoor Sub-Inspector (SI) A Praveen said that police personnel rushed to the spot after they were informed and later shifted Kumar Swamy’s body for postmortem to Huzurabad Government Area Hospital. He said that a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and an investigation is underway. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)