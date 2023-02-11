Home States Telangana

Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Sanjay added that if voted to power in the State, the BJP will destroy all structures that bear the “marks of slavery under the Nizam rule”.

The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday declared that if voted to power, his party will demolish the domes on the new Secretariat building which, in the words of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, resemble that of the Taj Mahal.  

Launching the 11,000 “Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa” street-corner meetings at Old Bowenpally, Sanjay added that if voted to power in the State, the BJP will destroy all structures that bear the “marks of slavery under the Nizam rule”.

Addressing the media later, he countered IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s condemnation of his remarks. “I didn’t demolish the old Secretariat building which could have lasted for another century. When the chief minister never went to the Secretariat, what was the need to destroy the old building? The estimate for the new Secretariat started at Rs 400 crore and the cost was inflated to Rs 1,700 crore,” Sanjay said.

Claiming that the new Secretariat was built “as per the desires of Owaisis”, Sanjay said that he, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on a to erase the memories of the “country’s enslaved past”.

