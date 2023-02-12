Home States Telangana

KCR, KTR deserve Nobel for lies: Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy

Published: 12th February 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao deserve the Nobel Prize for telling lies. Addressing a street-corner meeting as part of the BJP’s ‘Janam Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ at Warasiguda, Kishan said that the family of the CM has become a “curse and ill omen” for the State, and that despite electing the family members twice after formation of Telangana, the aspirations of those who fought for a separate State remained unfulfilled.

“Though the State hasn’t prospered, the family of KCR has hit the jackpot,” he said, adding that while no houses were constructed for the poor, palatial buildings were built by KCR’s family members.

“There is no chance of 2BHK houses being constructed for the poor in Telangana. However, KCR is spending the people’s money to establish BRS across the country and to lure leaders from other States to join the party,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, in a media statement, BJP MP K Laxman accused the CM of insulting tribals by calling them encroachers of forest land during his speech in the Assembly.  He alleged that the State government has been giving permissions for deforestation, but was filing cases on the tribals for felling trees.

Laxman said that KCR has not only cast aside his promise of Girijana Bandhu, but also stopped funds for various schemes meant for the welfare and empowerment of tribals.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao G Kishan Reddy
Comments

